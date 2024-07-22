Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $459,954, and 10 are calls, amounting to $597,385.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $75.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 3126.5 with a total volume of 1,446.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $24.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $34.00 $210.0K 1.8K 0 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $41.00 $195.8K 670 0 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.9 $41.00 $71.2K 670 0 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.65 $30.00 $63.8K 769 0 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $41.00 $59.9K 670 300

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,648,916, the price of INTC is down by -0.36%, reaching $32.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Intel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.