Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $548,577, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,073,383.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $75.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 9563.0 with a total volume of 39,701.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.1 $1.09 $1.09 $32.00 $236.7K 8.8K 1.0K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $6.0 $35.00 $180.0K 18.0K 16 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.09 $2.07 $2.08 $35.00 $104.0K 12.9K 6.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.5 $15.25 $15.42 $20.00 $77.1K 4.6K 308 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $7.05 $7.0 $7.04 $40.00 $60.3K 15.4K 693

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel's Current Market Status With a volume of 54,573,056, the price of INTC is down -0.09% at $33.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

