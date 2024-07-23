Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Desktop CPU Issues May Now Be Fixed

Good news for everyone worried about Intel (INTC) processor issues – the problem may be fixed and about to end for good. Investors were skeptical, however, and sent shares of the chipmaker down fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

The instability issues that have plagued Intel processors for months now may be nearly fixed, as Intel expects to have a patch that will handle the whole problem by “mid-August.” That means the concern will likely be gone for good in less than a month.

The processor issues, which reports noted had been showing up way back in 2022, were actually caused by a “microcode algorithm.” This means that a set of instructions right at the hardware level, which is called “microcode,” has been routing improper voltage requests to the processor. That means it’s been getting calls for too much or too little juice, and that’s been sending the processors into a tailspin.

AI Playground Doing Well

Meanwhile, Intel also released its AI Playground beta, and new reports say that it indeed plays well with Intel’s graphics cards. It turns out that Intel’s graphics cards do a great job handling artificial intelligence (AI), which gives them a new use case. When considering how dominant Nvidia (NVDA) is in the graphics card market, any way to make sales here will certainly be welcome.

