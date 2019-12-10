Intel's Horse Ridge Chip Takes Quantum Computing to New High

Intel INTC recently unveiled “Horse Ridge,” which the chipmaker claims to be “first-of-its-kind cryogenic control chip” aimed at commercialization of quantum computers.



Intel Labs in collaboration with QuTech developed Horse Ridge based on Intel’s 22nm FinFET technology.



The latest quantum control chip, Horse Ridge, will enable quantum computing system to control multiple qubits (or quantum bits) which will make the setup more scalable.



Markedly, Horse Ridge can function “at cryogenic temperatures — approximately 4 Kelvin.” It simplifies quantum control engineering into “a single, unified package operating near the quantum device.”



This is a major breakthrough in the field of quantum computing as quantum designing has been limited to controlling individual qubits, with voluminous wires connected to the refrigerator required to control the quantum processor.



Moreover, Horse Ridge is designed to address error correction and accelerate quantum computing processes. This will enable the companies to test and design commercially feasible quantum computers.



The chipmaker aims to simplify the quantum system by utilizing RF-bsed (or radio frequency) processor, Horse Ridge, a “highly-integrated mixed-signal” SoC (or system-on-chip) in place of voluminous wiring set up. This accelerates set-up time and enhances qubit performance, facilitating the system to scale to larger qubit counts.



With the new chip, Intel attempts to efficiently support qubit fabrication, and minimize bottlenecks in the form of heavy wiring, interconnects and control electronics. The new chip underscores the chipmaker’s investments to realize quantum practicality.



Growth Prospects Abound



The quantum computing technologies can revolutionize commerce, cloud security, drug discovery, and supply chain and logistics, defense and military domains.



Technology companies in collaboration with quantum physicists are focusing on delivering solutions to facilitate the development of fault-tolerant algorithms, viable and scalable, quantum computer to address issues beyond current advanced supercomputing capabilities.



Qubits can perform numerous calculations on a real-time basis accelerating complex problem-solving. The global quantum computing market is gaining momentum on the back of growing need for model capability boost and simulation of complex data.



Per a report from MarketsandMarkets, this particular market is expected to reach $93 million in 2019 and $283 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 24.9%.



Further, a Tractica report indicates that revenues in the enterprise quantum computing market worldwide are anticipated to reach $9.1 billion by 2030.



Growing worldwide spending on quantum computing will act as a key catalyst in this regard. Notably, this is being led by government and academia institution funding.



Not surprisingly then, competition in the sector is intensifying with the presence of major players such as Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and International Business Machines, and others including D-Wave Systems, 1QB Information Technologies, QxBranch, to name a few.



Tech Majors’ Initiatives in Quantum Computing Noteworthy



The notable tech players are leaving no stone unturned to commercialize and democratize quantum computing into enterprise domain.



Amazon’s latest preview launch of Amazon Braket by Amazon Web Service (AWS) at the AWS re:Invent event, is worth mentioning. Meanwhile, Microsoft Azure recently announced Azure Quantum, a full-stack, open cloud ecosystem providing a diverse set of quantum services.



IBM’s initiatives to realize quantum supremacy goals at hardware, software and integrated levels hold promise. Moreover, Google’s quantum computer, Sycamore, claimed "quantum supremacy" by solving a complex computation problem in 200 seconds.



The tech companies including Intel are focusing on breakthroughs in quantum computing vertical in their own ways, which is a positive for the overall ongoing research in the field.



Intel notes that as research evolves, the company “aims to have cryogenic controls and silicon spin qubits operate at the same temperature level.” This is expected to aid the company to leverage its packaging and interconnect technologies capabilities.



Moreover, Intel’s research on “silicon spin qubits” to address the challenges pertaining to refrigerating of the quantum system, are noteworthy.



