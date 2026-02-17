Intellinetics, Inc. Appoints Alison Forsythe As CEO

(RTTNews) - Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has named Alison Forsythe as its Chief Executive Officer and President, effective February 17.

She will be succeeding James DeSocio who will be retiring on February 27.

Forsythe is a seasoned SaaS and enterprise software executive with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently, she was the s Chief Executive Officer of Humanyze.

In pre-market activity, INLX shares were trading at $7.79, down 2.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.