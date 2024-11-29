Intelligent Monitoring Group Expands with Share Issuance

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has issued 3,448,276 ordinary shares at $0.58 each as part of the acquisition of Dataline Visual Link Pty Ltd. These shares, issued under existing placement capacity, are subject to a voluntary escrow until June 2025. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing growth and expansion efforts in the technology sector.

