Intelligent Monitoring Group Director Increases Shareholding

November 07, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited announced a change in Director Dennison Hambling’s interest in company securities, with an acquisition of 10,869 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This adjustment raises the director’s holdings to 94,846 ordinary shares, while maintaining 9,700,000 performance rights and 631,702 shares held indirectly. The acquisition reflects active engagement in the company’s equity, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

