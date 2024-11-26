Intelligent Bio On Track To Seek FDA Clearance For Fingerprint Drug Test

(RTTNews) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS), a medical technology company, today, announced that it is on track to make an FDA 510(k) submission for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System this quarter.

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is designed to detect recent use of substances commonly encountered in the workplace, such as opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis, by analyzing sweat from fingerprints. This non-invasive, portable system serves as a deterrent against drug abuse and encourages employees to adhere to health and safety policies.

In a clinical study, the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System demonstrated 82.2% sensitivity, 100% specificity, and 94.1% accuracy, the company noted.

If all goes well as planned, the company expects to commercialize the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System in the U.S. by 2025.

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is commercially available in certain countries outside of the United States including the UK, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

INBS is currently trading at $1.53, up 1.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.