Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Successfully Conducts High-Volume Workforce Drug Testing for Barcaldine Regional Council in Queensland, Australia

Intelligent Bio Solutions successfully completed a rapid drug test for Barcaldine Regional Council, demonstrating efficient, non-invasive testing capabilities.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) announced the successful completion of a high-volume workforce drug test for Barcaldine Regional Council in remote Queensland, Australia, using its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. The test, conducted on over 160 employees in under 90 minutes, demonstrated the speed and efficiency of non-invasive testing compared to traditional methods, which typically require longer processing times and numerous logistical considerations. Council representatives praised the professionalism and quick turnaround of the testing process, which allowed employees to resume work promptly. Following the initial test, Council staff were trained to conduct random testing using INBS’s system, highlighting the practicality of on-site testing in remote areas. This success marks a significant step for INBS as it seeks to expand its operations within the Asia-Pacific region amidst increasing demand for rapid and effective drug testing solutions.

Potential Positives

The successful completion of a high-volume workforce drug test for Barcaldine Regional Council demonstrates the Company's capability to efficiently manage testing for entire workforces in a short period.

The use of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System allowed for non-invasive testing with quick results, enhancing workplace safety while minimizing disruption to operations.

This initiative opens new opportunities for Intelligent Bio Solutions in regional and remote workforce testing markets, potentially increasing revenue streams.

Positive feedback from the Barcaldine Regional Council highlights the effectiveness and professionalism of the Company's testing service, bolstering its reputation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System?

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is a non-invasive testing solution that analyzes fingerprint sweat for recent drug use.

How did INBS support Barcaldine Regional Council?

INBS conducted a high-volume, rapid drug test for 160 employees within 90 minutes, enhancing workforce testing capability in remote locations.

What are the benefits of the fingerprint-based testing system?

The system provides quick results in under ten minutes and minimizes disruption compared to traditional drug testing methods.

What industries can benefit from INBS's testing solutions?

Industries such as construction, manufacturing, transport, and logistics can utilize INBS's drug screening technology to ensure workplace safety.

What future expansions does INBS plan after this rollout?

INBS aims to expand its on-site testing model across regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region as demand for rapid testing increases.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced the successful completion of a high-volume workforce drug test for Barcaldine Regional Council in remote Queensland, Australia, (the “Council”) using its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System (the “System”). This initiative supports the Company's expansion into regional and remote workforce testing markets.





In less than 90 minutes, more than 160 employees, representing 100% of the workforce, were tested and cleared as fit for duty before the start of the workday. The speed and efficiency of the operation ensured minimal disruption to business operations.







"The level of speed and efficiency we have shown here simply isn't possible with traditional testing methods," said Doug Heath, Global Vice President of Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "If the Council had relied on urine or saliva testing, the process would likely have disrupted operations for over a day. Traditional testing requires private facilities, supervised collection, and nil-by-mouth waiting periods for saliva testing. If urine testing, delays caused by 'shy bladder' procedures can extend the process by up to three hours per donor, requiring restricted water intake, constant monitoring, and multiple collection attempts to achieve a valid sample. With confirmation and chain-of-custody requirements, these methods could have extended testing across multiple shifts."







INBS delivered a comprehensive on-site collect-and-test service, demonstrating its capability to deliver testing anywhere, anytime, including in remote locations. The System's speed and non-invasive nature enabled testing to be completed before 8:00 a.m., well ahead of the full day allocated, allowing Council staff to resume work immediately. The Council expressed satisfaction with the confirmation rate of non-negative results, validating the System's high level of accuracy.







"INBS' process was handled professionally from start to finish," said Adele Bintley, Manager of People, Culture and Organizational Performance at Barcaldine Regional Council. "We were impressed by how quickly testing was completed and how seamlessly the entire process was coordinated. It's an excellent solution for remote councils like ours."







Following the initial test, Council personnel were trained to conduct random testing in-house, with plans for complete workforce tests to continue through the Company's on-site testing model. This deployment has opened a new market for the Company, showing that a fully managed, on-location service is viable and valuable in regional settings.







"The ability to test an entire workforce in such a short window and still achieve high levels of accuracy is a key benefit of our fingerprint-based system," continued Doug Heath, Global Vice President of Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "It supports safer workplaces without compromising productivity, particularly in regional and remote areas where traditional methods can be logistically and operationally challenging."







This successful rollout expands on the Company's growth efforts across the Asia-Pacific region, with further expansion expected as demand for safer, faster, and more practical workplace drug testing continues to rise. The Company's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is designed to detect recent drug use through fingerprint sweat analysis, providing results in under ten minutes. With over 450 accounts across 24 countries, INBS continues to lead the evolution of drug screening technology, serving industries including construction, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.







About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.











Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.





Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







