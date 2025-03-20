Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Anticipated Sixth Patent for Lateral Flow Technology in Drug Testing Solution

Intelligent Bio Solutions expects a sixth U.S. patent for its innovative non-invasive drug testing technology, enhancing market entry plans.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS), a medical technology company specializing in rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, announced the expected grant of its sixth U.S. patent, which will bolster the protection of its lateral flow technology used in its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution. This patent is crucial as INBS plans to expand its presence in the U.S. drug screening market, where demand for innovative and efficient testing solutions is rising. CEO Harry Simeonidis emphasized the importance of protecting proprietary technology to facilitate company growth. The company's fingerprint sweat-based drug testing system offers a hygienic, quick alternative to traditional methods and targets various industries, promoting workplace safety and compliance. INBS aims to influence industry standards with its unique technology and strategic objectives for market entry in 2025. Further details on the patent will be disclosed upon its official issuance.

Potential Positives

Expected receipt of a sixth patent in the U.S. will strengthen the company's intellectual property portfolio, particularly for its innovative fingerprint sweat-based drug screening technology.

The anticipated patent will enhance and protect the lateral flow technology, crucial for advancing INBS's market entry strategy in the U.S. drug screening market.

Growing industry demand for non-invasive drug testing solutions positions INBS favorably as it prepares to enter the U.S. market in 2025.

Potential Negatives

The company’s reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty regarding its ability to develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, which may raise concerns for investors about the validity of its growth projections.

The necessity to protect its proprietary technology through additional patents may suggest that previous technologies or strategies were not sufficiently safeguarded, potentially highlighting vulnerabilities in its intellectual property strategy.

The mention of “known and unknown risks” associated with its forward-looking statements may create apprehension among stakeholders regarding potential operational and market challenges the company may face.

FAQ

What is the significance of INBS's sixth patent announcement?

The sixth patent will strengthen INBS's intellectual property protection for its fingerprint sweat-based drug testing technology.

How does INBS's technology differ from traditional drug testing methods?

INBS offers a non-invasive alternative using fingerprint sweat for drug screening, unlike traditional methods that may involve samples like urine.

What industries can benefit from INBS's drug testing solutions?

Industries such as construction, manufacturing, transport, and drug treatment organizations can utilize INBS's rapid drug screening solutions.

When does INBS plan to enter the U.S. market?

INBS plans to enter the U.S. drug screening market in 2025 as part of its expansion strategy.

What type of drugs does the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System test for?

The system screens for common workplace drugs, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it expects to receive its sixth patent in the United States, which will strengthen the protection of the lateral flow technology core to its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution.





This expected patent will enhance INBS’ existing intellectual property portfolio, which safeguards its unique fingerprint sweat-based drug screening technology. The anticipated grant will help ensure that the Company’s lateral flow technology remains protected as it advances its U.S. market entry strategy.







“Protecting our proprietary technology is critical as we plan to scale our footprint in the U.S. drug screening market,”





said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions.





“This expected patent will further strengthen our portfolio and secure the innovation behind our drug testing solution.”











As more and more industries prioritise workplace safety and compliance, the demand for smart, efficient, and non-invasive drug testing solutions continues to rise. INBS’ proprietary technology is designed to meet these evolving needs, providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional drug screening methods. With its innovative sweat-based approach, recent FDA 510(k) submission, and strategic plans to enter the U.S. market in 2025, INBS is well-positioned to drive industry transformation and expand itsglobal marketpresence.





Further details on the patent grant will be announced upon official issuance of the patent.







About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.





For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc







Forward-Looking Statements:







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Company Contact:







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.





info@ibs.inc





LinkedIn | Twitter







Investor & Media Contact:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications





PH: (212) 896-1254





INBS@kcsa.com



