Intellicheck (IDN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Intellicheck, Inc. IDN is expected to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents per share.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Intellicheck this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Intellicheck’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by higher Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues, which consist of software licensed as a service on a subscription basis, driven by new member enrollments, effective pricing and strong retention of existing members.



Increased average price per scan and the addition of new customers are expected to have driven revenues.



The company’s public-private partnership program, which addresses the problems that negatively influence the economic health, quality of life and individual safety stemming from sophisticated fake IDs, is likely to have been a key catalyst to growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.91 million, indicating an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported number. The consensus estimate for adjusted loss of 1 cent per share is narrower than the adjusted loss of 2 cents per share reported a year ago.



However, increasing costs of revenues are likely to have impacted the margin performance.



Intellicheck has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given its substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its profitability.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IDN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: IDN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: IDN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is scheduled to release fiscal third-quarter results on Aug 7. EMR’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the mark once, the average surprise being 10.7%.



Atkore Inc. ATKR has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release fiscal third-quarter results on Aug 6.



ATKR’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ has an Earnings ESP of +17.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 7.



LZ’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, missed once and came in line on the remaining occasion. The average earnings surprise was 13.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

