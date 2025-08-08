Intellia Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline Progress in Focus

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported second-quarter 2025 loss of 99 cents per share (including one-time expenses of change in fair value of investments), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.03. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.31 per share.

Intellia’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. Intellia reported revenues of $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million. The figure increased significantly on a year-over-year basis, driven by cost reimbursements related to NTLA’s collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

NTLA’s Q2 Earnings in Detail

Intellia’s collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $7.9 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $97 million, down 15% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and other costs, partially offset by increased spending in pipeline activities.

General and administrative expenses decreased 14% year over year to $27.2 million, primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation expenses, partially offset by increased investments in establishing commercial infrastructure.

As of June 30, 2025, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $630.5 million compared with $707.1 million as of March 31, 2025. The company expects this cash balance to fund its ongoing operations into the first half of 2027 and the anticipated first commercial launch.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001), which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Nex-z is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal for nex-z, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

The phase III MAGNITUDE study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of nex-z in patients with ATTR-CM. Enrollment is currently ongoing in the study. During the reported quarter, Intellia suffered a major setback with nex-z development after it reported that a participant in the MAGNITUDE study experienced grade 4 liver transaminase elevations, indicating a notable increase in liver enzymes. Though the company noted that this adverse event appeared to have resolved without hospitalization or medical interference, it has raised concerns about the gene therapy’s safety in the long run.

Intellia dosed the first patient in the phase III MAGNITUDE 2 study evaluating nex-z for the treatment of patients with ATTRv-PN in April 2025. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

Intellia is developing another pipeline candidate, NTLA-2002, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA completed enrolling HAE patients in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating NTLA-2002 early and now expects to complete patient randomization during third-quarter 2025. Intellia dosed the first patient in the HAELO study in January 2025.

The company remains on track to submit a potential biologics license application for NTLA-2002 in HAE in the second half of 2026.

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

