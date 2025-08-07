Intellia (NTLA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 106%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $14.2 million for Q2 2025 beat analyst estimates and Revenue more than doubled year over year in the second quarter, beating analyst estimates.

Net loss per share (GAAP) narrowed to $(0.98) for Q2 2025 as expenses fell, and As of June 30, 2025, the cash runway now extends into the first half of 2027.

Phase 3 trials for lead gene-editing therapies advanced ahead of schedule, with major clinical milestones reached.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based gene-editing therapies, reported second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025. The headline news was a significant increase in collaboration revenue to $14.2 million (GAAP) for Q2 2025, which beat the analyst estimate of $11.9 million (GAAP). Net loss per share (GAAP) narrowed to $(0.98) for Q2 2025, an improvement from $(1.52) in Q2 2024. Both research and administrative spending declined, helping extend the company's cash runway into the first half of 2027. The quarter saw critical clinical milestones for lead programs, with trial recruitment moving faster than previously planned and strong clinical outcomes reported. Overall, the period marked better-than-expected progress both financially and operationally.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.98) $(1.02) $(1.52) 35.5 % Revenue (GAAP) $14.2 million $11.9 million N/A N/A R&D Expenses $97.0 million $114.2 million (15.1 %) G&A Expenses $27.2 million $31.8 million (14.5 %) Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $630.5 million(as of Jun 30, 2025) N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Intellia Therapeutics is focused on developing CRISPR gene-editing therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its main programs are in hereditary angioedema (HAE) and transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), both rare disorders with limited treatment options.

The business centers around clinical advancement and, in parallel, the expansion of its gene-editing platform. It builds value through bringing its lead drug candidates -- NTLA-2002 ("lonvo-z" for HAE) and NTLA-2001 ("nex-z" for ATTR) -- through late-stage trials. Strategic collaborations, especially with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, support the development and provide cost-sharing for ATTR programs. Key success factors include clinical trial execution, efficient expense management, and successful regulatory interaction, all of which saw tangible movement in the period.

Quarter Highlights: Financials, Programs, and Milestones

Collaboration revenue (GAAP) more than doubled year over year, reaching $14.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to $6.9 million in Q2 2024. and topping analyst forecasts by $2.3 million (GAAP). This growth was mainly driven by reimbursements from the collaboration with Regeneron for joint ATTR programs. The company narrowed its net loss (GAAP) to $(101.3) million, a sharp improvement over the $(147.0) million GAAP net loss in Q2 2024. Expenses were tightly managed: research and development spending dropped by $17.2 million compared to Q2 2024 and general and administrative costs declined by $4.6 million (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024. These improvements stemmed from lower employee expenses, stock-based compensation, and operational changes, including a portfolio review and real estate streamlining. The drop in cash reserves was expected, with about $65.0 million in non-recurring cash payments tied to restructuring during the first half of 2025.

Key clinical programs made meaningful progress. The NTLA-2002 gene-editing therapy for HAE is completing Phase 3 trial recruitment ahead of expectations. Early clinical data showed a 98% reduction in monthly HAE attack rates over up to three years of follow-up in the Phase 1 portion of the study. All 10 patients in the Phase 1/2 study remained attack-free and off other treatments for a median of nearly two years as of the February 12, 2025, data cutoff. The therapy showed a good safety profile, with no serious adverse events after the first four weeks following treatment. The upcoming steps include additional Phase 1/2 data in the second half of 2025 and submitting for Biologics License Application (BLA) in the second half of 2026.

For NTLA-2001, the company’s candidate for ATTR amyloidosis, Phase 3 trial enrollment is outpacing previous internal projections. At least 650 patients are expected to be enrolled by the end of calendar year 2025, and the total trial size may expand to 1,200 patients, subject to health authority approval. Data presented in Q2 2025 showed strong reductions in transthyretin (TTR) protein levels and improvements in key biomarkers for both wild-type and variant forms of ATTR. Safety remained consistent with earlier data. The related MAGNITUDE-2 trial for ATTR with polyneuropathy is also recruiting ahead of schedule, with robust and durable responses observed in long-term data. No new safety concerns were observed. These advances are key, as CRISPR-based therapies have limited long-term human data, and these results help build confidence in broader adoption if therapy is approved.

Intellia continued to build out its commercial and medical affairs teams in preparation for future drug launches. It also made progress on expanding its CRISPR platform capabilities by developing new gene editing and delivery technologies to extend its pipeline. Regulatory progress remains strong, with all lead programs securing Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations, helping to speed interactions with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company indicated that recent FDA leadership changes have not affected its timeline or communications with regulators. A recent competitive challenge was the approval of Vutrisiran, an RNA interference therapy for ATTR, but Intellia reported that patient enrollment in its trials has not slowed and may even be accelerating. The collaboration revenue line reflects cost reimbursements mainly from Regeneron. As a result of its restructuring and focus, real estate and portfolio changes are expected to yield nearly $50 million in cash savings, contributing to a more focused operation.

There were no dividends declared or changes to dividend policy. NTLA does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management reiterated its guidance that current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, combined with cost controls, are expected to fund operations into the first half of 2027. That covers the expected timeline to launch its first commercial product, assuming regulatory approval comes as targeted. No new revenue or earnings guidance was provided for future quarters or for the full year. The company projects that average cash use will be about $95 million per quarter in 2025 and 2026, and The company projects a year-over-year decline of 5 to 10% in GAAP operating expenses in 2025.

For investors and observers, several key factors merit close attention. These include ongoing progress on lead product trials -- especially Phase 3 program milestones, data releases, and the regulatory filings for NTLA-2002 and NTLA-2001. Updates on platform expansion, new collaborations, and commercial infrastructure will also indicate how well the company is positioning itself for future launches. The sector remains competitive, with fast-moving advances and new approvals in genetic therapies. Intellia’s ability to sustain clinical momentum, manage expenses, and secure timely regulatory clearance will be central to its outlook. Any further material one-time charges or sizable shifts in operating cash use could also affect its timeline to commercialization.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

