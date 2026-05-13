Intel vs. Monolithic: Which Semiconductor Stock is the Better Buy?

Intel Corporation INTC and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR are two premier semiconductor firms focusing on AI (artificial intelligence), advanced chip technologies and the data center semiconductor ecosystem. Intel is currently focusing on AI chips for data centers and PCs, which marks one of the largest architectural shifts for the company in 40 years. The decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, in tune with the evolving market dynamics. The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency.



Monolithic focuses on high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) that are widely utilized in industrial applications, cloud computing, telecommunication infrastructures, automotive and consumer applications. It offers power management solutions critical for AI servers and accelerators.



With growing AI proliferation in PCs, smartphones, automotive and IoT applications, both Intel and Monolithic are steadily advancing their semiconductor portfolio to bolster their competitive edge. Let us analyze in depth the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies to understand who is in a better position to maximize gains from the emerging market trends.

The Case for Intel

Intel is witnessing healthy traction in AI PCs that have taken the market by storm. The company has launched Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) in January this year and is slated to unveil Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in the first half of 2026. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. It has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



In August 2025, Softbank invested $2 billion in Intel to propel AI research and development initiatives that support digital transformation, cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure. The investment enabled Softbank to gain about 2% ownership in Intel, with the former paying $23 per share. This followed $7.86 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to advance critical semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. The significant capital infusions have enabled Intel to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy.



However, Intel derives a significant part of its revenues from China. As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. The company is also lagging behind in the GPU and AI front compared to peers, such as NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth.

The Case for Monolithic

Monolithic continues to differentiate itself through proprietary process technologies and high-power-density solutions. Unlike many fabless peers, the company installs proprietary process technologies within third-party manufacturing facilities, allowing tighter control over integration and product performance. Monolithic is benefiting from the rising demand for power management solutions tied to AI infrastructure and cloud computing deployments. The company continues to ramp both existing and new customers while increasing module adoption across server platforms. Management stated that ordering patterns remain healthy through the year, supported by increasing demand for higher power-density solutions.



Automotive remains a long-term growth driver as semiconductor content rises across ADAS, infotainment and connectivity applications. Management indicated that the pipeline across Automotive and Enterprise Data continues to expand through new project wins across regions and customers. Beyond automotive, Monolithic is broadening its exposure to robotics, building automation and portable AI devices. The company also sampled its first DDR5 high-speed interface products at major customers, which should support future storage and server-related opportunities.



However, the company faces significant competition in most of its operating markets, leading to intense pricing pressure that adversely impacts margins. Monolithic derives a substantial portion of revenues from Asia, making results sensitive to foreign exchange movements, tariffs and changing trade policies. Management continues to highlight geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly surrounding export controls and evolving global tariff policies. The company also relies heavily on manufacturing capacity located in China despite ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain geographically. Regulatory restrictions, retaliatory trade measures and changing export rules could disrupt customer demand or operational flexibility over time.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTC & MPWR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 9.3%, while that for EPS indicates a surge of 150%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward on average (up 133.3%) over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic’s 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 32.8%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 35.3%. The EPS estimates have trended northward 11.2% over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of INTC & MPWR

Over the past year, Intel has surged a stellar 460.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 72.1%. Monolithic has gained 117.8% over the same period.



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Intel looks more attractive than Monolithic from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Intel’s shares currently trade at 10.16 forward sales, significantly lower than 19.75 for Monolithic.



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INTC or MPWR: Which is a Better Pick?

Intel and Monolithic carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their revenues and earnings to improve. Over the years, MPWR has shown healthy revenue and EPS growth, while Intel has been facing a bumpy road with a downward slope. With a healthy long-term earnings growth expectation of 27.8%, Monolithic is relatively better placed than Intel, although the former is a bit expensive in terms of valuation metrics. Consequently, Monolithic seems to be a better investment option at the moment.

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