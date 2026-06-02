Intel Unveils New Innovations To Address Customers' Chip-to-systems-level AI Needs

(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) unveiled new innovations that address customers' chip-to-systems-level AI needs with solutions tailored to address their specific industry challenges, including: New rackscale AI infrastructure; Agentic Cloud Offering for Disaggregated Inference; Deep industry solutions; Intel Xeon 6+ processors; and PC, gaming handheld, and physical AI momentum.

Intel announced rackscale AI infrastructure for customers interested in scaling their inference and agentic workloads based on Intel(r) Xeon(r) processors and SambaNova SN-50 Reconfigurable Dataflow Units. Intel, SambaNova, and Foxconn announced their intent to build rackscale AI infrastructure for data center, hyperscale, and intelligence center deployments-built on Intel Xeon processors. The companies are demonstrating production-ready racks that combine Intel Xeon processors with SambaNova SN-50 RDUs, which together are designed to deliver high performance AI inference.

Intel announced several strategic partnerships designed to co-develop industry-specific vertical solutions based on Intel processors and purpose-built silicon, including with: Foxconn; Siemens; Hitachi; Echo Neurotechnologies; and Greenstone Biosciences.

Also, Intel announced the availability of Intel Xeon 6+ processors, which provide greater performance density, power efficiency, and operational scale for cloud-native, agentic AI, and network-intensive workloads. Built on Intel 18A - its first use in a data center CPU - Xeon 6+ is engineered for sustained performance under real-world power constraints. Xeon 6+ can be configured for AI rackscale infrastructure purpose-built for hosting agents at maximum density.

Intel said its Core Ultra Series 3, built on Intel 18A, continues to experience strong customer uptake. Series 3 also pushes into the market of handheld gaming with the new Intel Arc G-series processors, which will be available starting this month.

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