Intel Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 6% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $177,404, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,061,915.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.25 $10.1 $10.25 $20.00 $305.4K 11.5K 655 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $22.00 $262.7K 7.6K 128 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.41 $1.37 $1.37 $23.00 $137.0K 4.1K 9 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.76 $0.7 $0.76 $50.00 $75.5K 14.7K 141 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.31 $1.3 $1.31 $27.50 $70.2K 62.7K 3.6K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel With a trading volume of 63,605,276, the price of INTC is down by -5.31%, reaching $25.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

