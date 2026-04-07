Intel Is Teaming Up with SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI: Is This a Game Changer?

Key Points

Intel is teaming up with CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI on the Terafab chip manufacturing plant.

Intel's chip-manufacturing experience makes it more likely that the Terafab project will be a success.

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Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) revealed today that it's coming on board as a major partner in Elon Musk's Terafab chip-manufacturing project. The Terafab has been championed as a massive chip-production facility that will produce chips used by SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI.

Right now, the team-up looks to be a significant win for Intel and a smart move by Musk to accelerate the Terafab's development and production timeline and increase the project's chances of being a big success. Intel stock closed out the day up more than 4%, but Tesla ended the session down roughly 1.8%.

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Is Intel's Terafab team-up a game changer?

Bringing Intel on board to lead key aspects of the Terafab plant makes it significantly more likely that Musk's semiconductor factory in Austin, Texas, will produce reliably usable semiconductors for SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI and make progress on the CEO's aggressive compute output goals within a reasonable timeframe. Succeeding in the chip-foundry space is enormously difficult and also very capital-intensive.

For example, the Terafab plant is expected to cost roughly $25 billion. High levels of spending also don't guarantee top-tier fabrication production yields. Building and operating highly effective fabrication plants is very difficult, and there are a multitude of different factors that can cause yield loss -- many of which can be challenging to detect and rectify.

The level of complexity and operational difficulty in the advanced fabrication space is illustrated by the industry's market-share dynamics. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing absolutely dominates the market for contract semiconductor fabrication, and its stranglehold on the production of advanced chip designs is even stronger. Some estimates suggest that the company commands more than 70% of the global contract chip manufacturing market -- and that its share of the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and other advanced semiconductors exceeds 90%.

By most accounts, Intel trails significantly behind TSMC when it comes to advanced chip-fabrication capabilities despite making massive investments in its foundry capabilities. Intel's chip foundry segment posted an operating loss of roughly $7 billion last year alone, but the semiconductor specialist is continuing to bet big that it can make gains in the market with its next-generation processes.

Notably, most of the revenue from Intel's foundry business actually comes from the manufacturing of its own chip designs -- and relatively low demand from third-party customers has long been a source of frustration for shareholders. Musk's move to partner with Intel looks like a notable vote of confidence and win for the semiconductor specialist. It's also part of a broad-based and very well-funded initiative to increase U.S. domestic chip manufacturing capabilities and shift reliance away from TSMC's Taiwan-based fabs amid potential geopolitical threats from China.

While the long-term outlook for the Terafab is impossible to predict, Intel coming on board to be a leading player in the project is a game changer when it comes to the chances of the plant being capable of producing high-quality chips any time in the not-too-distant future. It also has the potential to be the kind of catalyst for Intel's foundry business that investors have long been waiting for.

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Keith Noonan has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.