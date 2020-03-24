Intel Suspends Its Stock Buyback Program

The chip maker has suspended its stock repurchase plan to conserve its resources for other needs as it copes with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chip maker said it isn’t changing its dividend rate and still has capacity to reinstate purchasers “as circumstances warrant.”

In a filing with the SEC, the chip maker said that, to date, “Intel has kept its factories operational while safeguarding the health and safety of employees and continues to have a strong balance sheet.” But the company said the suspension of the buyback plan “is prudent given uncertainty regarding the length and severity of the pandemic.”

Intel said it isn’t changing its dividend rate—the stock (ticker: INTC) yields about 2.9%—and still has capacity to reinstate purchasers “as circumstances warrant.”

The company announced a $20 billion repurchase plan in October 2019. It bought $7.6 billion in shares in the 2019 fourth quarter and the 2020 first quarter combined, before the suspension. Intel also noted that it has added a Covid-19 related section to the risk factors in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

In that disclosure, Intel said measures taken globally to contain the spread of the coronavirus “have impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors and suppliers.” It noted that it has “significant manufacturing operations in the U.S., Ireland, Israel, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and each of these countries has been affected by the outbreak and taken measures to try to contain it.”

Intel also said that “the outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty. It is likely that the current outbreak or continued spread of Covid-19 will cause an economic slowdown, and it is possible that it could cause a global recession.”

The company said it has modified its business practices in response to the virus but that “there is no certainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and our ability to perform critical functions could be harmed.”

“The degree to which Covid-19 impacts our results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.”

Amid a broad market rebound Tuesday morning, Intel shares were up 6% to $52.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.3%.

