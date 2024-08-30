Intel Stock Is Soaring. Can a Breakup Plan Save the Company?

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were on the move Friday in the wake of news reports that the company was considering the possibility of spinning off its manufacturing arm from its core chip design operation in order to rehabilitate itself and create value for shareholders.

That news came after a disastrous earnings report earlier this month that included weak results, disappointing guidance, the elimination of the stock's dividend, and a restructuring plan that will cut at least 15% of its workforce.

Investors, who have been eager for any signs of change at Intel, cheered the news, sending the stock up by 7.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET.

Is it time to break up Intel?

According to Bloomberg, Intel is discussing strategic options with investment bankers -- options that could include splitting its two primary business segments or ditching some of the planned factory expansions that have been the cornerstone of CEO Pat Gelsinger's transformation strategy.

Intel's board is expected to review a range of options in September.

It shouldn't come as a big surprise that Intel is considering such major changes, as it's clearly flailing, and the stock is hovering around 20-year lows.

Is Intel stock a buy on the news?

At this point, Friday's gains look more like a dead cat bounce for the stock than anything fundamentally meaningful. Cleaving the manufacturing business from the rest of the company could be a win for investors as the foundry operations have been a drag on its overall results, but doing so would also undermine Gelsinger's long-term strategy. Such a change might even call for a new CEO.

While the issue is worth watching, and investors should pay attention to any news coming out of next month's board meeting, Friday's jump seems like more of a sign of desperation from investors than a real reason to buy the stock.

Expect the volatility in Intel shares to continue as its restructuring still has a long way to go.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $720,542!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short November 2024 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.