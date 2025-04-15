Intel to Sell 51% Stake in Altera Business: Will it Benefit the Stock?

Intel Corporation INTC recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a 51% ownership stake in Altera business to Silver Lake, a prominent global technology investment firm. The deal, which values Altera at $8.75 billion, marks a significant strategic move for Intel, establishing Altera as an independent entity and the largest pure-play FPGA (field-programmable gate array) semiconductor solutions provider. Intel will continue to hold the remaining 49% ownership stake in Altera to help contribute to its future growth.



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Altera has been at the forefront of driving FPGA innovations for more than four decades, serving critical sectors such as industrial, communications, data centers, defense, aerospace and government. The company’s flexible and reliable programmable solutions, along with its software and development tools, have positioned it as a key player in accelerating customer innovation.



This strategic investment by Silver Lake will likely help the company expedite product innovation and expand into diverse AI-driven markets like edge computing, robotics and next-gen communications. The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Does INTC Stock Stand to Gain From the Sale?

From an industry perspective, the deal represents a significant consolidation within the industry, where companies are reshaping their portfolios and strategies to adapt to changing market conditions and technological advancements. The transaction is part of Intel’s ongoing strategy to sharpen its operational efficiency, lower expense structure and strengthen its balance sheet while unlocking value from its non-core assets.



The partnership also creates synergies between Intel and Silver Lake. Intel will continue to supply Altera with U.S.-based foundry services, ensuring ongoing demand for its manufacturing capabilities. This aligns with Intel’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global foundry while maintaining strong customer and ecosystem relationships, which augurs well for long-term growth.

INTC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Intel have plunged 44% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 18.4%.



INTC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



