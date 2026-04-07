Intel Rises 38.4% in Six Months: How to Play the Stock?

Intel Corporation INTC has gained 38.4% in six months against the industry’s decline of 4.6%. It has outperformed compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500.



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The company has outperformed its peer, Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. AMD has declined 7.6%, while QCOM has declined 25.9% during this period.

INTC Rides on Solid AI-Related Demand, Portfolio Strength

Intel is benefiting from strength in the Datacenter and AI Group. Solid demand for traditional servers and storage compute led by Xeon 6 processors (code-named Granite Rapids) is a major growth driver. The Granite Rapids delivers high-performance workloads, benefiting from AI-era server refresh cycles. Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids are energy-efficient CPUs that effectively support enterprise AI transitions, which are also gaining market traction.



The company’s custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuit business is growing, backed by increasing high networking demand in the AI buildouts. The company is gaining solid traction in the hyperscalers. Per a report from Grand View Research, the AI infrastructure market was valued at $223.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 30.4% by 2030. Intel, with its robust portfolio, is expected to gain from this market trend.



The company has recently introduced one of the most advanced commercial client portfolios designed to power 125 designs across enterprise, government, education and small and medium business applications. The product suite includes Intel Core Ultra Series 3 for Business PCs powered by Intel 18A. It has also launched Intel Xeon 600 Workstation Processors engineered to deliver scalable performance for professional and technical computing. The new Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs deliver cost-efficient and high-performance solutions for professional graphics. Such innovative product launches boost its competitive edge against other major players, including AMD and Qualcomm.

Growing Collaboration with Industry Leaders is a Positive

Intel has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



Intel formed a collaboration with CrowdStrike, a leading AI-native cybersecurity company, to secure AI adoption across AI PCs. Modern AI PC architecture supported by Intel AI chips includes Neural Processing Units dedicated to AI tasks along with CPU and GPU. Intel already provides its leading-edge Threat Detection Technology that helps in detecting ransomware and crypto mining malware, while Intel vPro brings hardware-assisted recovery capabilities.



In addition to this, Intel aims to add CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, which brings several advantages. The integration facilitates real-time threat detection and, more importantly, protection against AI-specific threats.

Estimate Revision Trend of INTC

Earnings estimates for Intel for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 1.06% to 95 cents.



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Key Valuation Metric for Intel

From a valuation standpoint, Intel appears to be relatively cheaper than the industry and below its mean. Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 2.01 book value, lower than 26.64 of the industry average.



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End Note

Intel is rapidly expanding its portfolio to gain from the growing AI infrastructure market. The company is expanding its collaboration with other industry leaders such as NVIDIA and Crowdstrike to accelerate innovation. Commercial PC refresh cycles and growing AI PC adoption have created a solid growth opportunity for Intel. The company is also undertaking cost control measures to boost profitability and cash flow. With a strong price performance, attractive valuation and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Intel appears to be a good investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.