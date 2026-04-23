Intel Q1 Loss Widens, But Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported a first-quarter net loss of $3.73 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $821 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.29, up from $0.13 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $13.58 billion, up 7% from $12.67 billion last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, earnings per share of $0.08 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.20.

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