Markets
INTC

Intel Q1 Loss Widens, But Adj. Profit Rises

April 23, 2026 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported a first-quarter net loss of $3.73 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to a loss of $821 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.29, up from $0.13 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $13.58 billion, up 7% from $12.67 billion last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion, earnings per share of $0.08 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.