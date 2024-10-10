Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Core Ultra 200S Processors Face Criticism

Intel’s (INTC) work in developing new processors has been delivering some exciting new possibilities at a time when the chipmaker needs all the help it can get. But some criticism leveled against Intel’s Core Ultra 200S series is hurting the company’s reputation and stock price.

Intel’s Core Ultra 200S chip has promised to consumer less power than the company’s other processors. However, a review in CNET takes issue with the power consumption of the Core Ultra 200S series chip, which are scheduled to go on sale October 24, concludes that the chip is, “…a nonessential, wait a while choice.”

Looking to the Next Generation

Separately, Intel has already started working on its next generation of Xe3 graphics. However, there will be a bit of a wait before we get any idea of how good the Xe3 line is. Next year’s Panther Lake tools will be the first to include Xe3 graphics. It is expected that the Xe3 will represent a substantial improvement going forward.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 26 Holds and seven Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 36.15% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $25.38 per share implies 9.56% upside potential.

