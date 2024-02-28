Intel Launches New VPro Processors At MCW

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) introduced new AI-focused platforms, solutions, and services at the Mobile World Congress or MWC 2024, especially the latest vPro platform and premium Core Ultra processors.

Intel's vPro platform, tailored for business use, offers built-in features for management, security, and connectivity.

The new vPro platform aims to boost productivity by integrating Intel Arc GPUs on Ultra mobile chips and neural processing units.

Intel in collaboration with Microsoft plans to deploy about 100 business devices featuring vPro processors and Windows 11, with designs from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung and VAIO.

The latest vPro platform, supported by the full lineup of 14th Gen Core processors, is projected to increase office application productivity by up to 47% compared to three-year-old PCs.

The new vPro features include the Silicon Security Engine for hardware-based authentication, Device Health for identifying vulnerabilities, Threat Detection Technology for enhanced threat prevention, and Hardware Shield for comprehensive protection.

While the AI PC experience is currently exclusive to mobile vPro systems, Intel plans to introduce Core Ultra to vPro desktops in the future.

The company expects these advancements to not only deliver improved performance but also facilitate a more sustainable device upgrade cycle for businesses.

Additionally, Intel highlights that over 94% of Intel vPro-powered devices are rated EPEAT Silver or better, promoting environmentally friendly choices for desktop and laptop PCs. Intel forecasts the launch of more than 30 PCs this year featuring Intel Meteor Lake chips with vPro technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.