Intel Joins Nokia & Dell in 5G Edge Innovation: Will it Boost Profits?

Intel Corporation INTC has teamed up with Nokia Corporation NOK and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to advance next-generation 5G edge infrastructure. The partnership introduced a new edge-based User Plane Function (UPF) appliance designed for telecom operators building faster, low-latency networks.



In this joint effort, Intel’s Xeon 6 Granite Rapids-D System-on-Chip (SoC) plays a key role by delivering enhanced performance and integrated AI capabilities for far-edge deployments. The hardware is optimized for telecom workloads, including 5G core processing and UPF, enabling efficient routing of user data and supporting faster, more reliable network services.



The collaboration introduced a compact edge appliance designed for rugged, limited space environments, offering scalable performance, reduced latency and strong energy efficiency. The solution delivers up to a 30% improvement in 5G core UPF performance along with significant CPU power savings, making it a cost-effective and efficient option for modern telecom infrastructure.



Intel is strengthening its role in the telecom sector by supporting the shift toward edge networks. Its Xeon 6 platform helps operators expand capacity and improve service delivery more efficiently.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Telecom Sector?

Intel faces competition from Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD. Qualcomm is developing new 5G Advanced and future 6G technologies. It has introduced the X105 5G modem, including artificial intelligence (AI) features and satellite connectivity to improve network performance and coverage. Qualcomm is also focusing on AI across devices, edge and cloud to make networks faster and more efficient.



AMD is helping telecom companies use AI in networks by moving from testing to real-world deployment. It is working with industry partners to build energy-efficient 5G networks and support edge applications. Telecom companies like Deutsche Telekom use AMD processors to build more efficient and AI-ready 5G networks.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Intel have skyrocketed 231.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 88.2%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 2.52 book value, lower than 29.76 of the industry average.



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INTC’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 2.1% to 48 cents per share, while those for 2027 have increased 1.1% to 96 cents over the past 60 days.



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Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.