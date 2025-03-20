Intel Introduces Innovative Edge AI Solution Suit: Stock to Gain?

Intel Corporation INTC recently announced the launch of a cutting-edge AI solutions suite called Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform software. The solutions are designed to simplify the integration of AI at the edge for a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, retail, media, entertainment and smart cities. The solutions efficiently address industry-specific challenges of enterprises, accelerate the deployment process and foster innovation in edge AI.



Intel’s Edge AI suits offer AI software development kits that enable system integrators and independent software vendors to build customized AI solutions for various industry-specific requirements. At present, Intel’s offering includes four suits optimized for retail, manufacturing, smart cities and media and entertainment. The company also unveiled the Intel Edge AI systems that offer access to standardized blueprints, benchmarks and verification tools optimized for edge AI applications. This significantly speeds up the process of AI adoption at the edge. Lastly, Intel Open Edge Platform allows for seamless integration of AI into the existing system, facilitates management of AI applications from remote edge devices and eliminates the need for onsite visits.

Will This Product Launch Drive INTC’s Share Performance?

With the rapid adoption of AI across industries, the use of Edge AI tools is gaining popularity among enterprises. Edge AI implies storing and analyzing data at the place where information is generated rather than processing it in a centralized data center. This process brings several advantages to various businesses. For instance, in retail applications, the Edge AI tools will ensure the management of all the information retrieved from a store at the store itself. This will ensure access to customer behavior insights in real time, enabling retailers to make quick decisions to improve services.



However, edge infrastructures vary significantly across industries and space and power constraints at the edge are also major challenges. The development of versatile Edge AI systems that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure is a complex endeavor. Intel’s state-of-the-art Edge AI product lineup effectively addresses these issues. Per Gartner’s report, around 50% of enterprise data will be processed outside of the legacy data center environments in 2025. With the addition of state-of-the-art Edge AI platforms in its portfolio, Intel is well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging market trends.

INTC’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Intel have plunged 43.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 20.7%.

INTC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Celestica Inc. CLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

