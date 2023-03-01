Intel (INTC) Unveiled Quantum Software Kit to Support Developers

Intel Corporation INTC introduced Quantum Software Development Kit (SDK) Version 1.0 to help developers learn how to create quantum algorithms and applications. The company is focused on advancing the quantum computing field and building a community of quantum developers. SDK version 1.0 interface is based on C++, allowing seamless collaboration between classical computing developers and quantum developers. It is a full quantum computer in simulation with a quantum runtime environment optimized for executing hybrid quantum-classical algorithms.



The SDK is being used by the Deggendorf Institute of Technology in Munich, Germany, to investigate a fluid dynamics problem crucial to hydrodynamics and aerodynamics. This demonstrates its usefulness in real-life applications. Many well-known institutions have used Intel's SDK and provided favorable reviews. It is hailed as a paradigm shift in quantum development since it is incredibly easy to use and enables the developer to operate closer to the hardware for optimized resource utilization.



Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving. It is gaining rapid strides in the data center business with integrated solutions that are highly competitive in prices. The company is also focusing on developing a complete product range targeting different segments of the market. Healthy traction from Mobileye’s technologies related to cameras, in-car networking, sensor chips, roadway mapping, cloud software, machine learning and data management are tailwinds.



The drive to lower-cost computing devices is increasing the pressure on servers taking the load off these devices. As more information in various structures and formats are increasingly stored in the cloud, there is demand for a new breed of chips that are more efficient in terms of cost and energy but may not pack in quite as much compute power as in the past. Intel has made advancements in this area and it is now offering more integrated solutions that will likely be competitive on a cost-per-watt basis. The company’s investments in field programmable gate array (FPGA) to reduce latency and increase speeds are helping it develop custom solutions for big players.



Shares of the company have lost 48.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



