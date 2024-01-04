Intel (INTC) to Spin Out AI-Based Software Firm Articul8

Intel Corporation INTC recently collaborated with DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG to launch an independent AI-based software firm dubbed Articul8 AI, Inc. The newly formed entity is reportedly an outgrowth of Intel’s collaborative work with Boston Consulting Group and seeks to focus on AI capabilities for tangible business outcomes.



Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, DigitalBridge is a leading asset manager with more than 25 years of experience in investments in businesses across the digital ecosystem. It manages about $75 billion of global infrastructure assets. DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture initiative of DigitalBridge, served as the lead investor of Articul8.



Articul8 will offer enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative AI (GenAI) software platform to help gain deeper insights and drive continuous improvement. Leveraging AI & ML technology, GenAI optimizes results by taking various inputs such as text, image, audio, video and code and helps generate new content. It typically imbibes patterns from training data and generates new, unique outputs with the same statistical properties.



With Articul8, Intel aims to develop a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that will unlock value from client’s proprietary data. This turnkey GenAI software platform delivers speed, security and cost-efficiency by keeping customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter and offers customers the choice of cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployment. Although the platform boasts Intel hardware architectures such as Xeon Scalable processors and Gaudi accelerators at the core, it will support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives.



As more and more business enterprises aim to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows, Articul8 is likely to gain wider industry acceptance. This is likely to benefit Intel and the broader ecosystem of customers and partners. In addition, with continued industry investments, it is likely to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and scale its product offerings for the broader GenAI ecosystem. These include a syndicate of established venture investors, including Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain Group, all of which have taken an equity interest in the company along with Intel.



In a concerted effort to regain its mojo, Intel recently launched AI chips for data centers and PCs. This marks one of the largest architectural shifts for the company in 40 years. The strategic decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, in tune with the evolving market dynamics. The company also remains on track with its 5N4Y (five nodes in four years) program in order to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025.



The stock has gained 70.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 141.4%.



