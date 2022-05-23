Intel (INTC) to Build Data Center Research Lab in Hillsboro

Intel Corporation INTC is set to make an investment of $700 million to construct a 200,000–square-foot lab to focus on data center sustainability research and expand its product development initiatives. This latest investment by Intel in Oregon will help researchers toil on technology to address immersing cooling, effective usage of water and recapturing and reusing of heat.

The company has also clarified that the center will qualify, test and enable its portfolio of data center products, including processors, memory technologies, FGPA chips, Xe architecture, Habana accelerators and future products that are still under development. Construction of the lab will commence this year at the Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, OR, with the opening expected in late 2023.

Additionally, the company has launched an open intellectual property immersion liquid cooling solution and reference design, a concept created in Taiwan with the hope of bringing this technology to the broader data ecosystem. An advantage of this solution is that the computers will be submerged in a unique liquid which is a good thermal conductor with little or no electricity, reducing heat in the hardware.

Intel is particularly optimistic about the data center business. The drive to lower cost computing devices is increasing the pressure on servers that are taking the load off these devices. As more information in various structures and formats is increasingly stored in the cloud, there is demand for a new breed of chips that are more efficient in terms of cost and energy but may not pack in quite as much computer power as in the past.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel has lost 26.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.

It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

