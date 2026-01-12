Intel (INTC) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Intel (INTC) shares soared 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $45.55. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Intel is witnessing healthy traction in artificial intelligence (AI) PCs that have taken the market by storm. The company has previewed Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) and Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in third-quarter 2025. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States.

Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services. While Panther Lake will be available in the broad market from January, Clearwater Forest is slated to be launched in the first half of 2026.

This world's largest chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $13.38 billion, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intel, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INTC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Intel belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. Another stock from the same industry, Amtech Systems (ASYS), closed the last trading session 6.7% higher at $13.92. Over the past month, ASYS has returned 18.7%.

For Amtech, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +800% over the past month to $0.07. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Amtech currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

