Intel (INTC) Price Target Increased by 62.20% to 76.88

The average one-year price target for Intel (NasdaqGS:INTC) has been revised to $76.88 / share. This is an increase of 62.20% from the prior estimate of $47.40 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.60 to a high of $117.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.54% from the latest reported closing price of $84.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 538 owner(s) or 17.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.29%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 3,178,786K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nvidia holds 214,777K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 104,060K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,503K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 101,932K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,807K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 86,957K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 76,132K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,406K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 4.22% over the last quarter.

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