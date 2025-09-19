Intel (INTC) Moves 22.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Intel (INTC) shares soared 22.8% in the last trading session to close at $30.57. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Intel recently secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI (artificial intelligence) infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.

This world's largest chipmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.00 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $13.12 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intel, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INTC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intel is a member of the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry. One other stock in the same industry, Texas Instruments (TXN), finished the last trading session 0.7% higher at $181.62. TXN has returned -10.2% over the past month.

Texas Instruments' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.48. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +0.7%. Texas Instruments currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.