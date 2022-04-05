Intel (INTC), Lockheed Martin to Advance 5G-Capable Solutions

Intel Corporation INTC recently inked an agreement with Lockheed Martin LMT that will see the use of 5G software and hardware solutions to enable more decisive actions for the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”).



The collaboration ensures data-driven decision-making across air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in light of national security.



Intel’s 5G solutions are utilized in Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a gateway for communications between military personnel and platforms like satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles.



Lockheed Martin uses Intel’s processor, network and edge technologies to bring cloud capabilities to the needs of modern defense systems.



Intel and Lockheed Martin are leveraging 5G technology to deliver enhanced connectivity, more reliable networks and data capabilities to the DOD.



The companies previously collaborated to provide U.S. military and commercial customers advances in high-performance cloud and edge computing.



The collaboration has already improved the security and resiliency of the communications from the enterprise cloud to service members in the field.



In late 2021, Lockheed Martin and Intel, using Lockheed Martin’s 5G-enabled ground vehicles, demonstrated how security and 5G.MIL capabilities in cloud computing can enhance survivability capabilities for military personnel.



The companies have worked together on semiconductor packaging applications for high-density electronics.



Lockheed Martin’s collaborations with Intel align with its vision to create 5G.MIL defense and deterrence solutions.



Intel is benefiting from the growing demand in the Data Center Group, with strong server recovery in enterprise and government.



The stock has lost 25% in the past year against the industry’s rally of 31.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has soared 123.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 11.5% in the past year.

