Intel (INTC) Launches vPro Platform for Business Productivity

Intel Corporation INTC recently introduced the vPro platform with 12th Gen Intel Core processors for business productivity. The latest platform provides the highest performance and most comprehensive security for businesses of all sizes.



Intel vPro Enterprise for Windows is the commercial platform focused on large enterprises and managed businesses. Intel vPro Essentials extends security and device management capabilities previously targeting large enterprise to the small and medium-size business segment.



Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome OS creates a new class of Chromebooks, built to provide the performance and security technologies needed for business environments. Intel vPro, An Evo Design devices meet both the vPro and Evo design criteria, notebooks that bring enhanced user experiences to mobile business environments.



The platform offers intelligent design pairs Efficient-cores and Performance-cores, allowing users to multitask while trusting their PC to handle user and IT applications. It features Intel Threat Detection Technology, a hardware-based ransomware that increases the speed of attack detection.



Intel vPro delivers a wide array of computing solutions, which cater to nearly every type of worker at any business. With increased remote collaboration and IT apps, Intel vPro plays a crucial role in enabling worker productivity and maintaining business continuity.



For Internet of Things developers, 12th Gen Intel Core processors based on the Intel vPro platform provide business-class performance and remote management. More than 150 designs across all form factors from top manufacturers are expected to be available in 2022.



Intel has been benefiting from the increasing demand in the Data Center Group, with strong server recovery in enterprise and government. The stock has, however, lost 19.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 34.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

INTC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 99% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 31.7% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 17.6% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.