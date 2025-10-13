Intel (INTC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $37.22, marking a +2.34% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 51.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intel in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 23, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.11 billion, down 1.32% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.13 per share and a revenue of $51.92 billion, indicating changes of +200% and -2.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intel. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% higher. Intel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Intel is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 287.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 48.24.

It's also important to note that INTC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 40.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

