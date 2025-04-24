INTEL Earnings Results: $INTC Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTEL ($INTC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $12,667,000,000, beating estimates of $12,537,557,317 by $129,442,683.

INTEL Insider Trading Activity

INTEL insiders have traded $INTC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE JOHNSTON HOLTHAUS (EVP & GM, CCG) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $650,000

PATRICK P GELSINGER (CEO) purchased 11,150 shares for an estimated $251,198

INTEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of INTEL stock to their portfolio, and 1,358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTC stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

INTEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/22/2025

INTEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INTC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $INTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $22.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

