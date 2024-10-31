Intel Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):

Earnings: -$16.64 billion in Q3 vs. $297 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.88 in Q3 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.976 billion or -$0.46 per share for the period.

Revenue: $13.284 billion in Q3 vs. $14.158 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.3 - $14.3 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.