Markets
INTC

Intel Corporation Appoints Craig Barratt As Chair

March 04, 2026 — 01:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) has announced that its board of directors has elected Craig H. Barratt as Independent Chair with effect from May 13.

Barratt will succeed Frank D. Yeary, who is retiring from the board.  

Barratt joined the board as an Independent Director in 2025. He had served as Senior Vice President Of Intel's Ethernet, Photonics and Networking Businesses after he joined the company following its acquisition of Barefoot Networks, where he was CEO.

Barratt currently works on the boards of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Astera Labs, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.