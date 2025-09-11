Intel Chips Excel in AI Benchmark: Will it Boost Prospects?

Intel Corporation INTC recently announced that its GPU systems have successfully achieved MLPerf v5.1 benchmark requirements. MLPerf Inference v5.1 is the newest release of an industry-standard AI benchmarking suite. The benchmark measures how quickly a system can run AI models across multiple workloads.



During the process, Intel’s Xeon 6 processors with P-cores and Arc Pro B-Series GPUs demonstrated their ability to deliver powerful, low-latency AI inference for workstations and edge systems. The Xeon 6 processors with P-cores achieved 1.9x performance improvement compared to previous generations. The Arc Pro B60 showcased better performance than RTX Pro 6000 and L40S of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.



The results indicate that the CPUs remain a vital component in AI systems, and Intel’s strong foundation in the CPU domain is a major advantage. Intel’s leading edge GPU system coupled with its Xeon 6 CPU offer professionals a more accessible and affordable options for AI deployments. The all-in-one platform integrates full-stack hardware and software engineered to meet the need for advanced AI inference systems and simplify AI adoption.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the global AI inference market, which is estimated at $97.24 billion in 2024, is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030. Intel is steadily advancing its portfolio to capitalize on this market trend.

How Are Competitors Faring?

In the AI inference hardware space, Intel faces stiff competition from Advanced Micro Devices AMD and NVIDIA. NVIDIA’s Blackwell Ultra Class GPUs has showcased impressive performance across all the newly added benchmark in MLPerf Inference v5.1. This result underscores NVIDIA’s leadership in the AI inference market. NVDA is positioning its product line for its AI factory setup for managing a large volume of AI workloads, while INTC is emphasizing workstations and edge systems where cost efficiency and ease of use are prioritized by professionals.



AMD also intends to close its gap with NVIDIA in the AI inference domain. AMD MI355X, an advanced GPU designed to support AI and high-performance computing, demonstrated 2.7x performance improvement compared to the previous generation MI325X during the MLPerf v5.1 benchmark results.

INTC’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Intel has gained 27.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 44.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 1.03 book value, lower than 36.63 of the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel’s earnings estimate for 2025 and 2026 have declined over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Intel stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

