Intel adds former ASML CEO, Microchip interim CEO to board

Intel (INTC) earlier today announced that Eric Meurice, former president, Chief Executive Officer and chairman of ASML Holding (ASML), and Steve Sanghi, chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of Microchip Technology (MCHP), have been appointed to Intel’s board of directors, effective immediately. Both will serve as independent directors. “Eric and Steve are highly respected leaders in the semiconductor industry whose deep technical expertise, executive experience and operational rigor make them great additions to the Intel board. As successful CEOs with proven track records of creating shareholder value, they will bring valuable perspectives to the board as the company delivers on its priorities for customers in Intel Products and Intel Foundry, while driving greater efficiency and improving profitability,” said Frank D. Yeary, interim executive chair of the Intel board.

