Integrated Research Updates AGM Presentation for Accuracy

November 24, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) has re-submitted its presentation for the 2024 Annual General Meeting after correcting an error on slide 7. This update ensures that investors and stakeholders have the most accurate information as they evaluate the company’s performance and future prospects. Such transparency is crucial for maintaining trust and confidence in the financial markets.

