Integrated Design & Engineering Supports Acquisition by Tokio Marine

November 19, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9161) has released an update.

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced its Board of Directors’ support for a tender offer by Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. to acquire its common shares and become a wholly-owned subsidiary. This move is expected to result in the delisting of Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings’ shares, aligning with Tokio Marine’s expansion strategy in the insurance sector.

