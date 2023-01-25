Integrated Core Strategies (us) Llc Increases Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies (us) Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 0.78MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 259.25% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 259.25% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30.

The projected annual revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.29.

Fund Sentiment

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.0235%, an increase of 14.8336%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 7,392,342 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 2,118,283 shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273,221 shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 1,509,775 shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511,739 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,054,559 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043,216 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 810,500 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors Llc holds 113,500 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.