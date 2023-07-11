Integra's (IART) Codman EVD Catheter Study Data Favorable

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation IART recently presented promising clinical and financial results for the Codman Bactiseal External Ventricular Drain (EVD) catheter set in the treatment of hydrocephalus as a consequence of aneurysmal subarachnoid haemorrhage (aSAH) patients were presented. The real-world study was carried out at the University Hospital Gemelli in Rome, Italy, due to a separate grant from Integra.

Study Details

Retrospective data analysis was conducted on 100 patients who were given either the Codman Bactiseal EVD catheter or a non-impregnated silicone catheter (NISC) at random. In the management of patients with aSAH-related hydrocephalus, it sought to compare the cost-effectiveness and budgetary effects of antibiotic-impregnated silicone catheters (AISC) and non-impregnated silicon catheters. Integra has granted a dent.

According to the statistics, patients who received Codman Bactiseal EVD were less likely to develop infections of the cerebrospinal fluid. Even though patients had more severe aSAHs than those with NISC treatment, the researchers saw a better rate of independence among those who received the Codman Bactiseal EVD catheter set.

Using a budget impact model, the research predicted economic indicators based on the clinical outcomes. According to the findings of the financial impact analysis, the clinical outcomes for AISC translated into a four-day reduction in the typical hospital stay and a 5,730 savings per patient.

Significance of the Findings

The study's findings offer decision-makers who are in charge of enhancing patient care and determining cost-effective treatments tangible proof of the advantages of catheters infused with antibiotics. In addition to saving lives, the Codman Bactiseal EVD lowers financial burdens and guarantees a safe clinical outcome in patients with aSAH-related hydrocephalus.

One of the most serious and debilitating effects of aSAH is acute hydrocephalus, which places a high demand on surgeons and patients for additional, effective treatment options. Recent clinical data provides solid support for Codman Bactiseal EVD's therapeutic and financial benefit to the customers by showing medical professionals how to lower the rates of cerebrospinal fluid infections and hospital care expenses. The advancements in sophisticated catheter technology will continue to be supported by this technology.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge Market Research, global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market market was valued at $34 billion in 2021 and it would grow up to $62.01 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Progress Within CSS Segment

Integra is witnessing healthy demand for its industry-leading products within Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS). The segment is benefiting from growing market acceptance of the company’s global neurosurgery line-ups, including CSS management and neuromonitoring. Within CSS management, Integra is experiencing growth banking on strong market adoption of programmable valves and advanced energy (CUSA Capital and related disposables).

Neuromonitoring sales are gaining traction too on new product launches. The company launched CUSA Clarity bone tip in United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, further expanding the global CUSA portfolio. In CereLink, Integra has made progress on resolving the electrical interference issue in its monitors and expects to relaunch it in the late third quarter of 2023. Overall, the CSS arm is expected to witness a revenue CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 through 2025.

Price Performance

Shares of Integra have declined 22.3% in the past one year against the industry’s rise of 14%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Integra currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Alcon ALC, DexCom DXCM and Hologic HOLX. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alcon, carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.85%.

ALC’s shares have rallied 19.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.1% growth.

DexCom, carrying Zacks Rank # 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 40.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average surprise of 15.19%.

DXCM’s shares have risen 15.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 8.1% growth.

Hologic, carrying Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.1% for fiscal 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.32%.

HOLX’s shares have risen 5% year to date compared with the industry’s 8% growth.

