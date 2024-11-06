News & Insights

Integral Ad Science in talks to be bought by KKR, Insider says

November 06, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Private equity firm KKR (KKR) is in talks to acquire the publicly listed adtech company Integral Ad Science (IAS), three people familiar with the process told Business Insider’s Lara O’Reilly. It couldn’t be immediately determined whether the discussions were at an advanced stage and sources said other potential acquirers had also expressed an interest in IAS, the report noted.

