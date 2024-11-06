Integral Ad Science in talks to be bought by KKR, Insider says

Private equity firm KKR (KKR) is in talks to acquire the publicly listed adtech company Integral Ad Science (IAS), three people familiar with the process told Business Insider’s Lara O’Reilly. It couldn’t be immediately determined whether the discussions were at an advanced stage and sources said other potential acquirers had also expressed an interest in IAS, the report noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.