Integral Ad Science To Bring Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement To Threads

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), Thursday announced the expansion of Total Media Quality in collaboration with Meta (META) to bring third-party, independent Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement to Threads.

The collaboration is expected to expand IAS's comprehensive pre and post-bid coverage for Meta, including across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

With IAS's Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Threads, global advertisers will have third-party validation, content-level insights, industry-aligned classification, and AI-powered content analysis.

Currently, IAS is trading at $10.22, up 0.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

