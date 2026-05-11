Integra Resources Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.54 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.983 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Integra Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $12.89 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $61.7 million from $57.0 million last year.

Integra Resources Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.54 Mln. vs. $0.983 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $61.7 Mln vs. $57.0 Mln last year.

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