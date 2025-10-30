Markets
IART

Integra LifeSciences Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

October 30, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.79 to $0.84 per share on revenues between $420 million and $440 million, with organic revenue decline of 5.9 to 1.4 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $456.20 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.19 to $2.24 per share on revenues between $1.62 billion and $1.64 billion, with organic revenue decline of 1.6 to 0.4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.19 to $2.29 per share on revenues between $1.650 billion and $1.715 billion, with organic revenue growth of 0.4 to 4.4 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.21 per share on revenues of $1.67 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IART

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.