Integra LifeSciences Slashes FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share on revenues between $390 million and $400 million, with organic revenue decline of 6.8 to 4.4 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on revenues of $417.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.19 to $2.29 per share on revenues between $1.650 billion and $1.715 billion, with organic revenue growth of 0.4 to 4.4 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.41 to $2.51 per share on revenues between $1.650 billion and $1.715 billion, with organic revenue growth of 1.0 to 5.0 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.46 per share on revenues of $1.68 billion for the year.

