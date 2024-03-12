Integra LifeSciences (IART) Introduces MicroMatrix Flex

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART recently announced the commercial availability of MicroMatrix Flex in the United States. The novel system has a flexible tip that delivers a flowable version of the Urinary Bladder Matrix (UBM) technology.

MicroMatrix Flex is a dual-syringe system that allows easy mixing and accurate administration of MicroMatrix paste, providing easy access to hard-to-reach places and assisting in the preparation of an even wound surface in difficult wound areas.

The recent development will bolster the Integra LifeSciences Tissue Technologies Product division.

About MicroMatrix Flex

With MicroMatrix Flex, wounds of all kinds can be managed, including pressure ulcers, full-thickness and partial-thickness wounds, tunneled or undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, partial thickness burns, skin tears) and draining wounds.

The device has a flexible dispensing tip to treat tunneled, undermined, or uneven wounds. Its mixing technique creates a flowable paste that ensures complete contact with all parts of the wound.

Benefits of New Launch

MicroMatrix Flex enables surgeons to increase their usage of UBM technology in difficult wound reconstruction treatments. In addition to the advantages of UBM technology, the flexible delivery tip meets the need to target difficult-to-reach geometries in complex wounds.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Integra's UBM products, which include MicroMatrix UBM Particulate and Cytal Wound Matrix sheets, have been used in more than 360,000 surgeries in the last decade. During this time, UBM has been featured in over 200 pre-clinical and clinical publications. The company is thrilled to add MicroMatrix Flex to its market-leading range of dermal matrices. This innovation is the result of working together with surgeons to tackle significant treatment difficulties and set new standards of care.

Per Integra LifeSciences management, UBM technology facilitates complex wound treatment, while MicroMatrix Flex provides access to previously 'hidden' parts of a wound. The company developed this product after years of research and collaboration. The latest launch expands the company’s comprehensive regenerative medicine services across Integra LifeSciences.

Industry Prospects

Per a report, the global soft tissue repair market size was $12.62 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $22.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.81%. A rise in the geriatric population, the increase in sport-related injuries, the rise in cosmetic surgeries and increasing severe trauma injuries are factors driving the market.

Progress within Tissue Technologies Business

The wound reconstruction subcategory within Tissue Technologies is rebounding fast, banking on robust sales in Integra Skin and SurgiMend. The ACell franchise is driving better results, too.

During the fourth quarter, Integra Lifesciences completed the successful integration of SIA into its Tissue Technology division and advanced its implant-based breast reconstruction PMA strategy for both SurgiMend — collagen-based mesh and DuraSorb — resorbable synthetic mesh.

In Tissue Technologies, the company delivered double-digit growth in DuraSorb, Gentrix and MediHoney. The company is encouraged by the broad resilience of its portfolio, which continues to provide it with confidence in the long-term growth potential of the custom Wound Reconstruction business.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Integra LifeSciences’ shares have declined 7.4% against the industry’s 14.9% rise.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

IART currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

